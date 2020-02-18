CONCOR to make global foray from Vizag

The Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) will begin its first-ever international operations from Visakhapatnam to Chittagong in Bangladesh and make an exim container terminal operational at Guntur from February.

CONCOR Chief General Manager D. Satyanarayana told The Hindu on Thursday that the corporation with 28 port container terminals was confined to domestic service, but for the first time obtained all clearances from Bangladesh to expand its operations to that country through Chittagong Port and ships with containers would initially be sent from Visakhapatnam, Krishnapatnam and Chennai and slowly expand depending on the need and demand. The maiden voyage would be from Visakhapatnam some time in February, he added.

“We had started coastal shipping services limited to the western coast in January 2019 and it was a great beginning and with a potential to expand it to beyond Tuticorin up to Paradeep very soon,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Visakhapatnam already handles a good amount of containers (2 lakh TEUs), including two train rakes coming or going to Nepal through Birgunj daily, as Nepal was land-locked. About 50 rakes are sent from Visakhapatnam and 20 from Kolkata to Nepal per month, he observed. With Chittagong services added, the container handling would increase at Visakhapatnam with cotton bales, textile machinery, two-wheelers and other such goods forming part of the international consignment.

A domestic terminal at Guntur handles 10,000 tonnes with tobacco, chillies, other spices forming major part of the consignments handled there, the CGM said and added that another 10,000 tonnes would be handled in the export/import segment in the exim container terminal at the same place, which it had got permissions. “Exim terminal operations at Guntur will begin in February with a possibility of total handling capacity going up to 50,000 tonnes,” he observed.

Logistic parks

The Concor is focussing on setting up Multi Modal Logistic Parks all over the country with end-to-end solutions. A container manufacturing facility would come up in Kadapa in the near future, for which groundwork was being done.