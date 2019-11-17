Concerted effort will be made to spread base in Andhra Pradesh: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said on Saturday that the YSRCP government, like the one headed by the TDP, was claiming credit for the various welfare schemes being funded by the Central government.

“The BJP is a principled party, which is providing institutional and infrastructure support to Andhra Pradesh as per its commitment,” he said, and added that it would continue to do its best for the development of the State.

Participating as chief guest in an awareness programme on Ayushman Bharat organised by the BJP’s doctors’ cell here, Mr. Lakshminarayana said party should make a concerted effort to grow in the State by highlighting the good work being done by the NDA government.

After bifurcation, the NDA government had done a lot to the State, and the same should be emphasised upon in various fora to dispel the notion that the BJP had cheated the State, he said.

At the national level, several landmark reforms had been initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, and added that 130 welfare schemes were implemented since 2014.

“The BJP has emerged as the world’s largest political party, and is religiously following the guiding principle of Antyodaya conceptualised by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya,” he added.

As the BJP’s popularity rose, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried to tarnish its image, but to no avail as people saw through his misleading campaign, Mr. Lakshminarayana stated.

Former Ministers Kamineni Srinivas, Ravela Kishore Babu and Sanakkayala Aruna, and State vice-president T. Nagabhushanam were among those present.

Earlier, a number of doctors joined the BJP under the stewardship of Swachh Andhra Mission former executive vice-chairman C.L. Venkat Rao.