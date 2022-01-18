Complete infra works in Sri City, founder urges govt.

Founder and Managing Director highlights opportunities for Sri City in panel discussion on the project

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy has appealed to the government to complete the pending infrastructure projects in and around the industrial city under the ‘Gati Shakti’ project.

Discussion on ‘Gati Shakti’ project

As a panel member, he took part in the discussion on the implementation of ‘Gati Shakti’ on Monday, when he highlighted the opportunities for Sri City, lying at the centre of Chennai-Tirupati-Nellore tri-city growth corridor.

“The tri-city industrial hub falls under the influence zone of two major industrial corridors viz., Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor. It has emerged as the largest industrial park in South India, with the presence of nearly 200 brands representing 28 countries,” he recalled.

At the panel discussion following the preliminary session of the virtual conference of Ministers of Southern India on ‘PM Gati Shakti Southern Zone’ organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Sannareddy invited attention of the authorities on the widening of the National Highway 16 and the connecting road, six-lining between Chennai and Tada, completion of works on all flyovers, upgradation of Tada railhead to a container zone with national connectivity, enhanced passenger rail/ local EMU connectivity between Chennai and Nellore, improvement of efficiency and container handling capacity in Chennai, Ennore and Krishnapatnam ports, natural gas pipeline for Sri City to enable green manufacturing, optical fiber, IoT and 4G network improvement in the industrial clusters through capital incentive to telecom operators.