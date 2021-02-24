Complete first phase of ‘Mana Badi’ works by March: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that the first phase works of Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu be completed by the end of March 2021.
In a review meeting at his camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that new buildings should be constructed for 390 schools that did not have concrete buildings across the stated.
He directed the officials to add English-Telugu dictionary in the Vidya Kanuka kit, and said the quality of laptops given to the students who opted for Amma Vodi scheme should be good.
It was stated in a press release that the government would implement CBSE syllabus from Classes 1 to 7 from 2021–22 academic year. The students from Classes 1 to 10 would be under CBSE board by 2024, he added.
The Chief Minister said that anganwadi teachers should be given training on how to teach children, and directed the officials to conduct online tests every two months on their learning.
Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, School Education Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar and others were present.
