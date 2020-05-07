Andhra Pradesh

Company deploys team to ascertain cause

LG Polymers on Thursday said they had mobilised their technical teams to work with the investigating authorities to arrive at the exact cause of the fatal chemical incident at its plant located at RR Venkatapuram.

Reacting over the incident, the company in a release expressed its deepest condolences to the deceased and their families. At this moment, their top priority was to work closely with the local government and the authorities to ensure medical help to all those affected by the incident.

“As a responsible global citizen it is our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all local residents and our employees. As a global company we hold international environment and safety standards with the highest regard and will do our best to cooperate with the authorities to ensure there is no further recurrence,” the release said.

