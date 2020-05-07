Company deploys team to ascertain cause

LG Polymers on Thursday said they had mobilised their technical teams to work with the investigating authorities to arrive at the exact cause of the fatal chemical incident at its plant located at RR Venkatapuram.
Reacting over the incident, the company in a release expressed its deepest condolences to the deceased and their families. At this moment, their top priority was to work closely with the local government and the authorities to ensure medical help to all those affected by the incident.
“As a responsible global citizen it is our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all local residents and our employees. As a global company we hold international environment and safety standards with the highest regard and will do our best to cooperate with the authorities to ensure there is no further recurrence,” the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.