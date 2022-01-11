Committee meet on cinema ticket pricing inconclusive

Panel counters exhibitors’ contention that they will run into losses

The committee constituted by the State government to look into the aspects relating the fixation of cinema ticket rates met on Tuesday. The meeting remained inconclusive though some of the exhibitors presented their case before the committee.

The exhibitors contended that the uniform rule for all theatres would push the theatre managements into doldrums. The managements would incur losses. The prices fixed for theatres in rural areas were meagre and would not be sufficient to meet the day to day expenses also, they contended.

The committee asked them to come up with details of expenditure incurred by the owners. It stated that it was not correct to give a blanket statement that the exhibitors would run into losses if the ticket prices were fixed by the government. Also, it was not appreciated if the exhibitors said that they would not get even minimum expenditure. The government would examine if they submitted the details of theatre maintenance etc., the committee pointed out.

The committee chairman, some members such as Krishna district Joint Collector did not turn up for the meeting. The committee would meet again after the Sankranti festival. However, the schedule is not fixed.

Vemuri Bala Ratnam of Sri Krishna theatres, Sri Thummala Seeta Ram Prasad (Sree Lakshmi Rama Pictures (distributor), Sri Mutyala Ramdas, Vice president Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Vadde Om Prakash NArayan, member of Central board of Certification and film critic, Jupalle Rakesh Reddy, and Gampa Laskhmi are members of the Committee apart from the officials. Principal Secretary Home is Chairman of the committee, while Principal Secretary (Revenue), Principal Secretary (MAUD), Principal Secretary (Finance), Commissioner and ex officio member I&PR department, Secretary law department, Joint Collector Krishna district are the members.

The committee was asked to take factors relevant to the fixation of rates of admission viz. classification of theatres such as multiplexes, AC cinema halls and non-AC halls with due regard to the location and the amenities required to be provided to the cinegoers.