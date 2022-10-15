Colleges celebrate Kalam’s birth anniversary as Innovation Day in Vijayawada

Students take part in competitions, exhibit their creativity in addressing issues of various fields

The importance of creativity and innovation in problem-solving was underscored at functions organised by colleges in the city on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of India’s Missile Man and the late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“The technical education sector is witnessing rapid changes and it is essential for students to keep pace with the changing scenario,” said B.S. Murthy, Director of IIT, Hyderabad.

Addressing the students of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, he spoke at length about how the Centre had introduced skill development initiatives for students.

Competitions were organised in poster-making and problem-solving on the themes of “Innovation for Rural Areas” and “Smart Cities” respectively.

Over 250 students from various engineering colleges, divided in 50 teams, participated with enthusiasm in the two events. The students showcased their innovative streak focussing on the areas of agriculture, health, rural development, urban development, transport, additive manufacturing, industrial Internet of Things, robotics and augmented reality among other fields.

At P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, the Department of English conducted competitions in essay writing and elocution on Dr. Abdul Kalam’s life and achievements.

Principal M. Ramesh said students should draw inspiration from Kalam’s life. Dean Rajesh J. Spoke about the invaluable contribution of the former President to the field of science and technology.

Head of the English Department G. Srilatha spoke about the key factors highlighted in the books written by Abdul Kalam.

Later, prizes were given away to the winners of the competitions.