Collector urged to home isolate Rayadurg MLA

In this photograph shared by TDP leader K. Srinivasulu, Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy was seen participating in ‘Vanamahotsavam’ without a mask on Wednesday. Former municipal chairman Upender Reddy, with green scarf, who stood next to him, later tested positive for COVID-19.

‘He was moving closely with YSRCP leader who later tested COVID positive’

Government Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and his followers are turning “super spreaders” of COVID-19 as they are blatantly violating the protocols, senior TDP leader K. Srinivasulu has alleged.

In a letter to district Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasulu suggested that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy be advised to remain at home as he had been closely moving till Wednesday with former municipal chairman Upender Reddy, who had tested positive for the virus.

“It is unfortunate that the YSRCP leaders have turned super spreaders ignoring the COVID-19 protocol in public. They did not bother to wear a mask at the Vanamahotsavam programme at Rayadurg on Wednesday. All the government officers were seen with masks. But these YSRCP leaders did not bother to wear masks at many other programmes too,” Mr. Srinivasulu alleged in his letter, and attached a few photographs to prove his point.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Srinivasulu said it was the responsibility of the MLA to be a role model. He should have gone out by wearing a mask, he said. “In its absence, the MLA should be confined to his house so that others do not suffer due to his irresponsible behaviour,” the TDP leader said.

