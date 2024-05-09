GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coconut board need of the hour for Srikakulam district: Congress MP candidate

Published - May 09, 2024 07:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam Congress MP candidate Pedada Parameswara Rao showing the local manifesto in Tekkali of Srikakulam district. 

Srikakulam Congress MP candidate Pedada Parameswara Rao showing the local manifesto in Tekkali of Srikakulam district. 

Srikakulam Congress MP candidate, Pedada Parameswara Rao, on Thursday said that the establishment of a coconut board on the lines of Kerala was the need of the hour to protect the interests of coconut farmers who were not getting remunerative prices for their produce.

Apart from Congress manifesto, he released the party’s Srikakulam manifesto in Tekkali of Srikakulam district. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the coconut board would benefit one lakh farmers, with the establishment of research centre, distribution of quality seeds, marketing facility for coconuts and others.

He promised to strive hard for the establishment of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), cold storage facilities for preservation of marine products, promotion of temple tourism, halts for 35 important trains in several stations of Srikakulam district, if he was elected in upcoming elections.

Mr. Parameswara Rao said that the issues of all Assembly constituencies which were part of the Parliament segment would be taken care by the party.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.