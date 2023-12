December 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the health condition of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is undergoing treatment for a hip injury.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy talked to KCR’s son K. Taraka Rama Rao on phone and wished KCR a speedy recovery from the injury.