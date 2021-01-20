CM to flag off ration door delivery vehicles tomorrow

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off a fleet of 2,500 ration door delivery vehicles at Benz Circle here on January 21, District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has said.
Mr. Imtiaz, along with other officials, inspected the arrangements at the venue.
The vehicles that will be flagged off at 10.25 a.m. belong to Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts.
From February 1, provisions such as rice, dal and other items that are at present being given at the fair price shops will be delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries in these vehicles.
Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar also reviewed the arrangements in a video-conference with the Collectors of all the districts.
In Krishna district, 817 vehicles will be delivering the goods. VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh was among others present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath