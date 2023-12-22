GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM tells officials to be alert on new COVID variant; four cases reported in State 

Staff of village clinics and ward secretariats should be made aware of the features of JN.1 and preventive measures, says Jagan

December 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department officials to be fully prepared and focus on preventive steps in view of the reports that COVID-19 new variant JN.1 is spreading fast. 

At a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation held at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, the Chief Minister told them to keep the village clinics, village and ward secretariats on high alert for taking preventive measures despite doctors’ advice that there is no need to panic.  

He said that senior officials should create awareness among the staff of village clinics and secretariats on identifying the features of the new variant and on taking preventive measures. Also, introduce teaching through AI (Artificial Intelligence) in all medical colleges, he said.

Earlier, officials explained that the people who have attracted the new variant are fast recovering without developing complications and without the necessity of visiting hospitals. The new variant is not like the Delta type but it is spreading fast and suspects are being made to undergo medical tests in government hospitals, they said.

The Chief Minister was further informed that rapid testing kits and personal care kits are being kept at village and ward secretariats and government hospitals. While necessary medicines, oxygen concentrators and D-type cylinders are made available at all hospitals, oxygen infrastructure is also being readied and oxygen can be supplied by running PSA plants wherever necessary, they said. 

The officials informed him that the samples of the people who tested positive are being sent to the Genome Sequencing Lab in Vijayawada for further examination to identify new variants. As many as 56,741 oxygen beds are also kept ready at various hospitals.

Medical and Health Minister V. Rajini, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Secondary Health Director S. Venkateswar, Medical Education Director D.S.V.L. Narasimham and other senior officials were among those present.

Precautions

Meanwhile, four JN.1 cases — one each in NTR, Eluru, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam districts — were reported in the State.

When contacted, Director of Health Dr. K. Padmavathi said that all the four patients were doing well. A 71-year-old among them is being treated in a hospital in view of the age factor. People are requested to wear masks and take necessary precautions to avoid contracting JN.1, she added.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.