CM pays tributes to Jyotirao Phule

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid rich tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a man who believed that education was the only way to eliminate social inequalities and vices and added that he was an activist who fought for the rights of the downtrodden and weaker sections.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule at the party office.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said Phule believed in equality and that B.R. Ambedkar also considered Phule as his mentor. Recalling the Hunter Commission suggested by Phule to introduce English as a medium of instruction in government schools, he said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had also been following in his footsteps.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said the Chief Minister had been striving to fulfil the ideals of Jyotirao Phule by giving utmost importance to the uplift of BCs.