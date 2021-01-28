CM likely to launch door delivery of rations on Feb. 1

The ‘Inti-Intiki Ration’ scheme, the door delivery of essential goods from ration shops, will be launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on February 1.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy inspected the Government Junior College grounds in the city for the conduct of a public meeting and launching the scheme through 974 delivery vans in the district.

The preparations had begun for the Chief Minister’s visit, but according to the officials, the programme had not yet been officially finalised, and might even be cancelled.

In all, 9,260 vehicles will supply the rations, including quality rice, at the doorstep of the cardholders in the State.

In view of the first phase notification for the panchayat elections to be issued on Friday, the launch of the scheme hangs in the balance, though the vehicles were launched five days ago.