CJI unveils statue for RASS founder in Tirupati

Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) founder Gutha Muniratnam was immortalised in the form of a statue at ‘RASS Seva Nilayam’, formally unveiled by Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana, on Friday.

After starting the voluntary organisation as ‘Rayalaseema Seva Samithi’, Dr. Muniratnam had taken it across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha and renamed it later.

Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for reaching out the government’s schemes for the benefit of the deprived sections, such as mentally challenged persons, orphaned children and senior citizens.

RASS Secretary S. Venkataratnam and other members were present.