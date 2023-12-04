Civil Aviation Minister, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to perform bhumi puja for infrastructure facilities at Rajamahendravaram airport on December 8

December 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Scindia and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will perform bhumi puja for the construction of infrastructure facilities at Rajamahendravaram airport on December 8.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said, “The Civil Aviation Ministry has sanctioned ₹347.15 crore for the construction of various facilities including a terminal that accommodates 1,400 passengers.” The Rajamahendravaram airport has the longest runway of 3.8 kilometres compared to any other airport in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Bharat said.