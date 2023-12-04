HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil Aviation Minister, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to perform bhumi puja for infrastructure facilities at Rajamahendravaram airport on December 8

The Civil Aviation Ministry sanctioned ₹347.15 crore for a terminal that can accommodate 1,400 passengers, says MP

December 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Scindia and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will perform bhumi puja for the construction of infrastructure facilities at Rajamahendravaram airport on December 8.

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said, “The Civil Aviation Ministry has sanctioned ₹347.15 crore for the construction of various facilities including a terminal that accommodates 1,400 passengers.” The Rajamahendravaram airport has the longest runway of 3.8 kilometres compared to any other airport in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Bharat said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.