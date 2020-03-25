Civic body designates nine grounds as rythu bazaars

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has announced the transformation of nine open grounds in the city that will function as rythu bazaars’ from Thursday.
Vendors and farmers from abutting rural areas will be allowed to sell their fruits, vegetables and other perishable goods at Vinayaka Nagar Ground (beside ISKCON), exhibition ground (near DBR Hospital), MGM Municipal High School (Bairagipatteda), Nehru Municipal High School, SV High School ground, Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam, Indira Priyadarsini market, Patnool Street Market and Rythu Bazaar (Rayala Cheruvu Road).
Social distancing norm
MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha deployed his men to sanitise the premises and also draw boxes on the ground every metre apart, in which the customers will be allowed to stand, following the social distancing norm.
