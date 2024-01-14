GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cigarettes worth ₹2.35 crore seized by Central GST division in Anantapur

January 14, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Central GST division with the 40.68 lakh cigarettes worth Rs. 2.35 crore seized in Anantapur district on Sunday.

The Central GST Division in Anantapur on Sunday seized 40.68 lakh cigarettes, worth ₹2.35 crore, at Tapovanam Circle in Anantapur town.

Acting on specific intelligence on the contraband, sleuths of the division intercepted a container lorry coming from Patna (Bihar) and proceeding towards Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) with a consignment of ‘maida’.

The driver said the consignment was worth ₹4.8 lakh, but police found the GST registration to have been cancelled suo motu by the department in June last year.

Upon search, the personnel found 40.68 lakh cigarettes of a local brand in 139 cartons, hidden under the maida bags. As the nature and value of the goods were falsely declared by using invalid GST registration number, the officials, led by Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax (Anantapur CGST Division) G. Anitha seized the goods along with the lorry, which was valued around ₹20 lakh.

