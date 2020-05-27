CID files case for ‘objectionable remarks’ against judges

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) late on Wednesday night registered a case against public representatives and social media activists who allegedly made some objectionable comments against Supreme Court and High Court judges with regard to some judgments delivered in the recent past.

A complaint was filed by B. Rajasekhar, Registrar-General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, stating that some public representatives, political leaders and social media activists had allegedly posted comments on some media platforms and made highly objectionable remarks against the judges in their speeches on the recent orders.

Many leaders booked

The Registrar-General, in his complaint addressed to the CID SP, said several persons, including Nandigam Suresh, Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Metta Chandra Sekhar, Kalanidhi Gopalakrishna, Kishore Reddy Darisa, G. Sridhar Reddy, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Chandu Reddy, K. Gowthami, Chiranjeevi and others, made allegations of corruption through various social media sites against the judges and allegedly attributed caste motives to them.

They allegedly made abusive and threatening posts against the judges and reportedly caused ‘disaffection’ to the courts and the judges. In an interview to a media channel, Mr. Naidigam Suresh reportedly said that Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu was “managing” the High Court.

The Cyber Crime police station registered a case under Section 67 of IT Act, 2000, Sections 153 (a), 505 (2) and 506 IPC and took up investigation. The case has been handed over to the CID regional office for further investigation.

Vigil on social media groups

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, in a separate release, on Wednesday said that the case filed by the High Court Registrar-General would be fast-tracked.

“We have created a separate wing to deal with the cyber crime in CID, particularly on the comments being posted in various groups. A vigil has been kept on social media groups and stern action would be taken against those, who criticise the government and target individuals,” the DGP warned.