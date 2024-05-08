GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Chiranjeevi drums up support for JSP president Pawan Kalyan, calls him ‘people’s soldier’

It is disheartening to see my brother being subjected to verbal abuse by his political rivals, says Chiranjeevi

May 08, 2024 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - PITHAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Actor K. Chiranjeevi handing over a cheque of ₹5 crore to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad recently.

Actor K. Chiranjeevi handing over a cheque of ₹5 crore to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad recently. | Photo Credit: File photo

Actor K. Chiranjeevi on May 7 (Tuesday) said that his brother and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan showcased courage to dedicate his life to politics, a path he took to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In an emotional appeal through a video clip, Mr. Chiranjeevi said, “Mr. Pawan’s entry into film industry was not his choice. But his entry into politics is certainly his choice. He thinks more about people than himself. Anybody can come forward to serve people if power is guaranteed. Mr. Pawan has served to the families of the tenant farmers who ended their lives, soldiers and fishermen with his own savings. I believe people need such a leader.”

Referring to the “verbal abuse” by the political rivals against Mr. Pawan, Mr. Chiranjeevi said,“Any mother cannot digest his child being abused by somebody. Likewise, it is disheartening to see my brother being subjected to verbal abuse by his political rivals.”

“I consoled my mother that the battle being led by your son is for mothers like you and the future of their children,” he said.

Mr. Chiranjevi said Mr. Pawan was waging a battle against injustice as a “peoples’ solider”. “Mr. Pawan believes that silence over injustice puts democracy in peril,” said Mr. Chiranjeevi, who recently offered financial aid to his brother.

“The people of Pithapuram must vote if they wish to see what my brother can do for them. He will be your servant and soldier who will fight for your causes. I appeal to the people of Pithapuram to vote for Mr. Pawan Kayan and bless him with victory,” he said.

