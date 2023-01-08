Chinta Mohan demands minimum wage for industrial workers in special economic zones

January 08, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded that the Central government initiate steps to set a minimum wage for the industrial workers in the special economic zones (SEZs) in the country.

Speaking to the media at Ozili in Tirupati district, after visiting the Scheduled Castes colonies in the surroundings of Menakur SEZ, Dr. Chinta Mohan said that the Chinese model of industrial reforms should be replicated in India to bring justice to the workers.

“While the Chinese model is about implementing reforms to empower poor workers in the industries, it is the reversal of that in India with the industries exploiting the workers,” he said.

The former Tirupati MP said about 75,000 workers were dependent on five industrial zones in Tirupati district, including the Sri City, Renigunta corridor, Menakuru, Krishnapatnam and Pellakuru.

“ The average salary of a worker hovers between 8,000 and 10,000 even today. This has resulted in poverty in the region,” Dr. Mohan said, adding that the Centre should enhance it to ₹20,000.

The Congress leader said that the people were feeling the pinch of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, particularly LPG and oil.

Dr. Chinta Mohan said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has prompted people to do some serious thinking. “Though the Congress party suffered a rout in Andhra Pradesh due to bifurcation issues, people are convinced that only his party could bring social justice to all sections, ensure economic safety and safeguard law and order situation. Once again, the Congress will win the hearts in the 2024 elections,” Dr. Chinta Mohan said.

Earlier, Dr. Chinta Mohan took up a door-to-door campaign in SC colonies and interacted with residents, noting their grievances regarding issues related to unemployment, housing, roads, and unsanitary conditions.