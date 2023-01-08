HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinta Mohan demands minimum wage for industrial workers in special economic zones

Dr. Chinta Mohan said that the Chinese model of industrial reforms should be replicated in India to bring justice to the workers.

January 08, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan noting public grievances during a door-to-door campaign at an SC Colony near Ozili in Tirupati district on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan noting public grievances during a door-to-door campaign at an SC Colony near Ozili in Tirupati district on Saturday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded that the Central government initiate steps to set a minimum wage for the industrial workers in the special economic zones (SEZs) in the country.

Speaking to the media at Ozili in Tirupati district, after visiting the Scheduled Castes colonies in the surroundings of Menakur SEZ, Dr. Chinta Mohan said that the Chinese model of industrial reforms should be replicated in India to bring justice to the workers.

“While the Chinese model is about implementing reforms to empower poor workers in the industries, it is the reversal of that in India with the industries exploiting the workers,” he said.

The former Tirupati MP said about 75,000 workers were dependent on five industrial zones in Tirupati district, including the Sri City, Renigunta corridor, Menakuru, Krishnapatnam and Pellakuru.

“ The average salary of a worker hovers between 8,000 and 10,000 even today. This has resulted in poverty in the region,” Dr. Mohan said, adding that the Centre should enhance it to ₹20,000.

The Congress leader said that the people were feeling the pinch of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, particularly LPG and oil.

Dr. Chinta Mohan said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has prompted people to do some serious thinking. “Though the Congress party suffered a rout in Andhra Pradesh due to bifurcation issues, people are convinced that only his party could bring social justice to all sections, ensure economic safety and safeguard law and order situation. Once again, the Congress will win the hearts in the 2024 elections,” Dr. Chinta Mohan said.

Earlier, Dr. Chinta Mohan took up a door-to-door campaign in SC colonies and interacted with residents, noting their grievances regarding issues related to unemployment, housing, roads, and unsanitary conditions.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / wage and pension

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.