Chinna Jeeyar Swamy performs bhumi puja for renovation of Korukonda temple in Andhra Pradesh

February 18, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KORUKONDA (EAST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja during the ‘bhumi puja’ organised for renovation of Sri Ranganadha Swamy temple at Korukonda in East Godavari district on Sunday.

Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja during the ‘bhumi puja’ organised for renovation of Sri Ranganadha Swamy temple at Korukonda in East Godavari district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Sunday performed ‘bhumi puja’ for the renovation of Sri Ranganadha Swamy temple at Korukonda in East Godavari district. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Srivani Trust have sanctioned ₹1.40 crore for the renovation of the temple. BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja joined the seer during the rituals. 

Later, the seer also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the walking route on the hill, where Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is located. The walking path will be renovated with ₹60 lakh sanctioned by the Endowments Department.  In another programme, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Mr. Raja laid foundation stone for ₹3.3 crore works of CC roads and drainages at Korukonda.

