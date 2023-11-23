Child rights body holds inquiry into death of student at govt. residential school in Eluru district

November 23, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has inquired into the death of a tenth class student at Pedavegi A.P. Social Welfare Residential Junior College, in Eluru district.

The student, D. Kamalesh, was found dead on the premises of the school-cum-junior college on November 21.

“Poor sanitation was witnessed in the kitchen, store room and in the dormitories in the school. Heaps of garbage were seen on the premises,” said Commission Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, he said the Commission interacted with a few students, staff and the head of the institution. There was no proper monitoring of the school. Only a few students are there now, as the others had left the institution after the incident.

“The SCPCR has inquired about when and who noticed the incident, at what time the boy was shifted to hospital and who passed information to the victim’s family members,” the Chairman said.

“Though the institution was located near the district headquarters, the situation there was pathetic,” he said.

“The Commission has inquired about the death of the student with the Education, Police, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and other officials. A report will be submitted to the government,’‘ he added.