Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates ₹956-crore CenturyPly unit at Badvel in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district

December 23, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - BADVEL (Kadapa District)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the establishment of the CenturyPly unit at Badvel as another milestone in the industrial progress of Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Century Panels Limited’s (CPL) unit at the Industrial Park and unveiled the plaque in Gopavaram mandal on December 23 (Saturday).

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Badvel MLA Dasari Sudha, Food Commission chairman Vijaya Pratap Reddy, MLC D.C. Govinda Reddy, and Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman of Century Plyboards India Ltd., were among others present.

The CPL established the ₹956-crore unit in 100 acres of land allotted to it at Gopavaram village by the State Government through the APIIC at a subsidised price of ₹5 lakh per acre.

The Chief Minister formally launched the production of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) and High Pressure Laminates (HPL).

The unit is expected to provide employment to 2,266 people. Besides, the company is buying the raw material required directly from the farmers in the Badvel region. To meet the future needs, the farmers are being encouraged to plant trees that are useful for manufacturing plywood in 80,000 acres in the next 8 years.

As part of the initiative, 1,000 farmers had already been roped in to plant trees in 5,000 acres at a subsidised price, the company representatives told the Chief Minister.

To meet the water needs of the unit, the government allocated .07 tmc ft from the Brahma Sagar reservoir through a dedicated pipeline laid at a cost of ₹45 crore. A 132-kV power line was also installed by the APIIC for continuous power supply at a cost of ₹20 crore.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the Kadapa airport by the district officials and YSRCP leaders.