Chartered Accountants’ role lauded

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Friday lauded the role of chartered accountants in protecting the national wealth.
Addressing a programme organised to mark the installation of new office-bearers of the Vijayawada Branch of SIRC of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Mr. Vishnu urged CAs to abide by the rules laid down by the government while guiding people from business communities. He also praised the Vijayawada branch for conducting a series of programmes for the benefit of the members and students.
Senior Chartered Accountant from city K. Purna Chander Rao has been elected as the Chairman of the Vijayawada branch of SIRC of ICAI for the term 2020-21.
CA Prasanna Kumar D from ICAI, New Delhi, said it was important for CAs to follow ethics in their profession and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Vijayawada branch.
He congratulated members of this branch for getting best branch awards and best students association awards and encouraged them to get more laurels in future. He also congratulated Mr. Purna Chander Rao and CA Narendra Babu Veerla, the new secretary.
Vice-Chairman, SIRC, Chennai, China Mastan, former Chairman of the Vijayawada branch CA G. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath