Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: high alert sounded in A.P.

Police forces mobilised at bus and railway stations and all major junctions

September 09, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police checking vehicles in Kanakadrugamma Varadhi, in Vijayawada, as a precautionary measure, following the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Police checking vehicles in Kanakadrugamma Varadhi, in Vijayawada, as a precautionary measure, following the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

With the police arresting former TDP Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, N. Chandrababu Naidu, high alert was sounded in the State on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Police forces have been mobilised at all the bus and railway stations and at the houses of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

The Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) suspended services across the State. Additional forces were deployed at all the public places as a precautionary measure.

With the rumours spreading that Mr. Naidu will be shifted to Vijayawada and would be produced in the court, tight security has been arranged at the court and at the magistrate’s residence.

Thousands stranded

Thousands of passengers were stranded at the bus stations with the APSRTC cancelling services. As the buses were suspended, passengers were seen thronging to the nearby railway stations.

As it was holidays for two days on Second Saturday and Sunday, many people from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities who had arrived to visit their native places, were seen stranded in Vijayawada.

“Ï came from Hyderabad to reach my native place to Gudivada, for the week end. But, I got stuck in the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), in Vijayawada,” said a software engineer, P. Prem Kumar.

Many TDP leaders including Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Tangirala Soumya and were house arrested and a few were shifted to the nearby police stations.

