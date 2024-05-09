GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chandrababu Naidu responsible for stopping all government schemes, alleges Dharmana Prasada Rao

Published - May 09, 2024 07:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister and YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao interacting with voters in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister and YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao interacting with voters in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for Srikakulam, Dharmana Prasada Rao, on Thursday alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for stopping many welfare schemes such as ‘Cheyutha’, payment of subsidy on seeds, distribution of pension to elderly people, as he instigated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to approach Election Commission of India (ECI) to discontinue the schemes till the elections were over.

While campaigning in Gara and Srikakulam mandals, Mr. Prasada Rao said that poor people had become victims with the schemes being stopped, including the distribution of essential commodities in several places.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is unable to digest the image of YSRCP among the poor people. With the fear of defeat, he is creating lot of troubles for the government which wanted a smooth administration of the schemes. We request the Election Commission to think twice before stopping the schemes since those were not new initiatives,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.