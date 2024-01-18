GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu promises ‘Vikasam’ for the uplift of the Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party will soon launch the poverty eradication programme, says Chandrababu Naidu; he exhorts people to bring the TDP-JSP alliance to power, and warns Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani against crossing his limits

January 18, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that his party will soon launch a poverty eradication programme called ‘Vikasam’ and take the responsibility of uplifting the Backward Classes (BCs) and providing them protection.

Debt trap

Addressing a public meeting at Gudivada in Krishna district as part of the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ campaign aimed at garnering the people’s support to the TDPon January 18 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government plunged the State into a debt, and law and order was on the verge of breakdown due to its callousness.

He observed it was an irony on the part of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was among the richest Chief Minister in India, to talk about a conflict between the poor and the rich. Given the discontent that was brewing among the people about the YSRCP’s dismal performance, it would bite the dust in the general elections even if it changed all the sitting MLAs.

Promise to Anganwadis

Mr. Naidu expressed regret that the government took the Anganwadis’ strike for granted and vowed to solve their problems once the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) combine came to power.

He noted that all the surveys were pointing at the victory of the TDP-JSP alliance. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to seek votes, having failed in implementing most of his promises,” Mr. Naidu asserted.

‘Rowdyism and casinos’

Speaking about the Gudivada constituency, Mr. Naidu said it had become synonymous with rowdyism and casinos, and that development took a backseat. He issued a stern warning to MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) against crossing his limits in criticising the TDP and advised him to instead play a constructive role in developing the constituency.

Stating that the 83-day countdown had begun for the YSRCP, Mr. Naidu called upon the people to work for the TDP and JSP, and thwart the ruling party’s comeback bid.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / General Elections 2024

