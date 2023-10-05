Chandrababu Naidu had played a key role in the FiberNet scam, alleges A.P. CID

October 05, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has reportedly gathered “incriminating documents” relating to the alleged A.P. FiberNet scam that happened during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) term in the State.

The CID has reportedly found “serious lapses” in the execution of the FiberNet project. “There are no e-way bills and invoices. The funds have been transferred without supply of goods/services. Also, the agencies involved in the execution of the project have a mutual interest,” the CID alleges.

As per the case details accessed by The Hindu from the investigating agency, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had allegedly mounted pressure on the officials to obtain performance reports in favour of M/s Tera Software Ltd., which was awarded the A.P. Fiber Network contract.

Mr. Naidu had allegedly continued implementing the decisions despite discussions to this effect in the Legislative Assembly, it alleged. “There is a nexus among the accused in facilitating the award of the contract to M/s Tera Software Ltd. with a mala fide intention,” the CID alleged.

The CID further alleged that Mr. Naidu had “personally monitored the revoking of the blacklisting of M/s Tera Software Ltd. through the officials of the CMO.”

Pressure had been mounted on IAS officer G. Ravi Babu to obtain a performance report in favour of M/s Tera Software Ltd. and to place the blacklisting issue for review before the tender finalising committee on priority basis, the CID alleged.

“The same was said by Mr. Ravi Babu in his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC, and his statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. His statement clearly indicated that Mr. Naidu (A-25) played key role in the conspiracy,” the CID alleged.

Also, B. Sundar, IFS, Managing Director (FAC), Andhra Pradesh Technologies Services Ltd., had raised objections against the blacklisted company, M/s Tera Software Ltd., participating in the bid, and sent a letter to K. Sambasiva Rao, MD of INCAP, to this effect, the CID said.

Since Mr. Sunder had raised objections, he was transferred abruptly within a span of a short period, it alleged.

“Again, Mr. Naidu had instructed IAS officer Ajay Jain to let the process of the tender be handled by Vemuru Harikrishna Prasad (A-1) and Koganti Sambasiva Rao (A-2), and disregarded all the problem areas flagged by Mr. Ajay Jain, who stated the same in his detailed statement,” the CID told the ACB Court.