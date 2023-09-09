HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu arrest | Prepared to sacrifice my life in interests of Telugu people, says former CM

Mr. Naidu said in a public meeting recently that he might be arrested soon for “questioning the YSR Congress Party’s misrule”

September 09, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
File picture of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested on September 9, 2023

File picture of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested on September 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Around the time of his arrest at Nandyal in the early hours of Saturday, TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a message on ‘X’ that he had been selflessly serving the people for the last 45 years. 

“I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my Andhra Pradesh and my motherland,” he stated. 

Mr. Naidu said in a public meeting at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district a couple of days ago that he might be arrested soon for “questioning the YSR Congress Party’s misrule”.

As he predicted, the CID arrested Mr. Naidu at Nandyal where he was camping as part of ‘Babu Surety - Bhavishyath Ki Guarantee’ programme which is aimed at exposing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s alleged failures.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.