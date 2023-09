Chandrababu Naidu arrest live updates | High alert sounded in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him

September 09, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

In a dramatic development, the AP CID police on September 9 arrested Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal in connection with an alleged ₹371 crore Skill Development scam, preceded by a five-hour-long high tension.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2). At a recent meeting in Rayadurgam, Anantapur district, Mr. Naidu hinted that he could be attacked or arrested very soon.

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu mired in corruption, alleges Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

Before arresting him, in the video shared by TDP, Mr. Naidu was seen demanding the police to provide him the FIR copy. “How could you arrest me without having my name in the FIR. Without providing the material. You have to give me all the information,” demanded Mr. Naidu.

Track latest updates here: