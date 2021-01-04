Chances of second COVID wave low: health officials

The possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 is remote, if the present trend of a drastic fall in the incidence of the virus in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is anything to go by, say health officials.
''Though the health situation is fully under control in the districts of Nellore and Prakasam, the situation does not warrant complacency,” a senior health official said while taking note of the fact that the region recorded only 10 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged in the region at 1,084.
Officials see further improvement in the health situation as and when the vaccination programme gets under way. They are fully confident following the successful conduct of the dry run in six health centres in the two districts.
People should fully adhere to COVID-19 etiquettes like wearing face masks and sanitising their hands from time to time, Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli told The Hindu.
The number of active cases registered a new low of 86 in the district, where only around 50 patients required hospitalisation. The rest are being treated at their homes.
Only six new cases were registered during the last 24 hours in Nellore district, where a 34-year-old man who had returned from the United Kingdom tested positive recently. The number of active cases dipped further to 438, said Nellore DMHO S. Rajyalakshmi, adding that the recovery rate was at 99.31% in the district.
