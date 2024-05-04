GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CEO directs CID to probe ‘false propaganda’ on Land Titling Act

May 04, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - GUNTUR 

The Hindu Bureau

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh has instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to probe the alleged propagation of false, incorrect and unverified allegations against the Land Titling Act through paid IVR calls by the Telugu Desam Party, on Saturday (May 4). 

Malladi Vishnuvardan, YSRCP MLA from Vijayawada Central, lodged a complaint with the ECI by enclosing a video clipping of the alleged misinformation, on April 29.  

The CID was instructed to take necessary action in the matter in accordance with the prevailing laws, and the extant instructions, and guidelines of the ECI and furnish the action taken report immediately.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.