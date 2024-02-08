GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centurion University, Vizianagaram to set up agriculture, nursing and pharmacy colleges

The new colleges will start functioning from 2024-25 academic year, says Vice-Chancellor Prasanta Kumar Mohanty

February 08, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Centurion University Vice- Chancellor Prasanta Kumar Mohanty showing the brochure for the new colleges, in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Centurion University Vice- Chancellor Prasanta Kumar Mohanty showing the brochure for the new colleges, in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram will start three new colleges —School of Pharmacy, School of Nursing and School of Smart Agriculture—in the 2024-25 academic year, Vice-Chancellor Prasanta Kumar Mohanty has said.

Addressing the media here, he said that the three new colleges would be set up with state-of-art facilities with a focus on practicals and job-oriented teaching in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

“Vizianagaram district does not have an agriculture college. The School of Smart Agriculture will offer opportunities to students to learn advanced technologies being used in agriculture,“ he said.

Mr. Mohanaty said that the university had signed an agreement with the Government Medical College, Vizianagaram to provide practical training to the students pursuing nursing programmes. “The pharmacy students will be sent to pharmaceutical companies located in Pydibhiamvaram for practical training,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / education / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.