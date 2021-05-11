Centurion University launches COVID-19 helpline

Patients can seek info on vacant hospital beds in three States

The Centurion University of Technology and Management has launched an exclusive Centurion COVID-19 helpline that will act as an interface between a team of medical experts and patients from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

Patients can call up either 9059810827 or 9337191210 for COVID-19 consultation. The helpline is manned by two doctors, 10 professors and 50 students of health and allied courses, who will provide quick service to the patients by collecting basic data relating to their health condition.

Questions will be asked about active symptoms such as fever, body pains, cough, cold, throat pain, breathlessness, pulse rate and oxygen levels. Details of vaccination, medication and medical test reports will be noted down in a prescribed format.

The information thus collected will be given to doctors who in turn would offer appropriate advice to the patients. Those whose symptoms are in an advanced condition will be advised to go to a nearby hospital with oxygen-equipped beds. The helpline has information on how many beds are vacant at each hospital in the region and will advise patients accordingly.

“Almost all major hospitals of North Andhra region provide us information on an hourly basis. It is a big advantage for patients as they don’t need to run from one hospital to another inquiring about availability of beds and oxygen. Optimum utilisation of the precious golden hour helps doctors save the lives of patients,” said D.N. Rao, vice-president of Centurion University.

Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju and Registrar C.V. Gopinath have been in constant touch with both government and private hospitals in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam to get accurate information about the availability of beds.

Patients who have provided their details will be informed about nearby hospitals. “We will run this dedicated COVID-19 helpline for at least three months. It has also become a learning module of sorts for students of health and allied courses. The helpline is making them understand their responsibilities and the importance of crisis management,” said Dr. Gopinath.