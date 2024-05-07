GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBC organises SVEEP awareness programme for first-time voters in Guntur 

Students of the Chalapathi Institute of Engineering and Technology College at Lam village of the district participate in the programme

May 07, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - GUNTUR 

The Hindu Bureau
Field Publicity Officer R. Ramesh Chandra addressing students at the voter awareness campaign organised at Chalapathi Engineering College in Guntur on Tuesday.

Field Publicity Officer R. Ramesh Chandra addressing students at the voter awareness campaign organised at Chalapathi Engineering College in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Guntur and Krishna districts’ Field Publicity Officer R. Ramesh Chandra on Tuesday called upon young voters to fulfil their responsibility as citizens by voting in the ongoing elections. He said that a higher percentage of voter participation would increase the responsibilities of the contesting candidates and the consequent governments.

Mr. Ramesh was addressing a gathering of students, who are first-time voters, at an awareness programme on ‘Voter Literacy and Participation in Elections’ organised at Chalapathi Institute of Engineering and Technology College at Lam village of Guntur district, as part of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). The CBC, under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised the event in collaboration with the District Election Authority of the district.  

SVEEP Guntur Nodal Officer K.V.V. Satyanarayana stressed that voters should exercise their franchise to build democratic and responsible governments. Similarly, M. Chandra Sekhar, Principal of Chalapathi colleges appealed to the students to cast their votes, while declaring an additional holiday on May 11 (Saturday), besides the holidays on May 12 (Sunday) and voting day May 13 (Monday), to enable more students to spread awareness and cast their votes.

Students of the Chalapathi Engineering College organising a rally to create awareness among voters.

Students of the Chalapathi Engineering College organising a rally to create awareness among voters. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

DD News senior correspondent M. Ravi Shankar explained the various services provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), including a home-voting facility for the aged and disabled and mobile apps with details of the contesting candidates.

