CAT sets aside IRS officer’s suspension

Krishna Kishore should be repatriated to Centre, it says

Setting aside the suspension of IRS officer J. Krishna Kishore by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad, on Tuesday said the officer should be repatriated to the Centre.

A Bench comprising Justice L. Narsimha Reddy and member B.V. Sudhakar, pronouncing verdict in a petition filed by Mr. Kishore challenging his suspension, said the government, however, was at liberty to pursue the criminal cases registered against him in accordance with law.

Mr. Kishore, from the Income-Tax Department, was working with the A.P. government on deputation. He was Chief Executive Officer of the AP Economic Development Board.

The government suspended Mr. Kishore on corruption charges and registered criminal cases against him for alleged violation of rules. He was accused of misappropriation of funds and issuing advertisements worth crores without the government’s permission.

The CAT Bench made it clear that the government could proceed with the cases registered against the IRS officer.

