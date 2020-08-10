Capital issue: State requests SC for early hearing of SLP

The State government’s advocate-on-record in the Supreme Court Mahfooz A. Nazki wrote a letter to its registry requesting for an early hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed against the High Court order to maintain status quo on the implementation of Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts.
The matter was expected to be heard by the apex court on Monday, but some urgent cases knocked it off the day’s priority list, said sources, adding that the government might have to wait for a few days for the apex court to take up its SLP.
Petitioner's argument
It may be recalled that the government filed the SLP against the High Court order dated August 4, wherein it granted status quo upon a request by the petitioner (Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi) to declare the impugned legislations as illegal, arbitrary and against the Constitutional tenets on the grounds of breach of trust and a massive loss to themselves and the State exchequer.
The farmers argued that the due legislative procedures were not followed and the whole process, including the manner in which the Governor gave his assent to the Bills, was mala fide and fraught with violations.
