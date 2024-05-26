Candidates go temple hopping ahead of poll results in Andhra Pradesh

A majority of MLA and MP candidates who contested in the Assembly and General elections held on May 13 have been going on temple hopping while they await the poll results scheduled for June 4.

The candidates from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are no exception. YSRCP Tekkali MLA candidate Duvvada Srinivas is among the many candidates who have visited temples during the three-week gap between the elections and the result day.

He recently went on a pilgrimage across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He visited the temples of Madhura Meenakshi and Nataraja’s temples in Chidambaram, Arunachalam, and Tirumala temple shrines. “I have spared no effort to campaign for the elections in Tekkali. Now, I need God’s support to win. So, I visited various temples,” said Mr. Srinivas.

While YSRCP MP candidate for Vizianagaram Bellana Chandrasekhar and Nellimarla’s YSRCP MLA candidate Baddukonda Appala Naidu also visited Tirumala, Arunachalam, Srisailam and other temples recently, Rajam YSRCP MLA candidate Tale Rajesh offered prayers in the Peddammatalli temple in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA of S. Kota left for the U.S.A. to spend time with his family members there.