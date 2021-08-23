Cancellation of Palasa special draws flak from commuters

Officials say proposal submitted to Railway Board for its restoration

The cancellation of 08531/32 Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Palasa Special Express, which meets the needs of scores of commuters from Palasa, Srikakulam Road, as also from other intermediate stations to Visakhapatnam city, even after the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, after the second wave, is drawing flak from commuters.

The original passenger train, which was running to full capacity before the outbreak of the pandemic, saw a dip in commuters after it was converted into a special express. The non-issuance of unreserved tickets, withdrawal of the MST (Monthly Season Ticket) facility and non-issuance of tickets through the booking counters, apart from the pandemic threat, are some of the reasons for the drop in patronage after the first wave, say commuters.

The maximum ticket sales for this train are through the booking counters. Train no. 08531 Palasa – Visakhapatnam Special Express is very convenient for daily commuters, particularly office-goers, working in the city as it leaves Palasa at 5.25 a.m., reaches Srikakulam Road Station at 6.20 a.m. and Visakhapatnam Junction at 9.25 a.m.

The commuters demanded its restoration as there are no daily special trains between Palasa and Visakhapatnam between 00.22 hours (midnight) and 9.20 a.m towards Visakhapatnam from Palasa. They seek quick restoration of this train as almost all offices, schools and colleges have reopened after the second wave and this train also serves the travel needs of students.

In the absence of convenient trains, commuters are travelling in the 02873 Howrah – Yesvantapur Special, squatting on the floor of the 2 S (general sitting compartment) in the absence of seats.

“The Palasa special also provides a convenient link to passengers from Naupada, Ponduru, Tilaru, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram and Kottavalasa to the city,” says Ravi, a commuter from Srikakulam, who travels to Visakhapatnam regularly.

During the first wave of COVID-19, all trains were cancelled and subsequently many were restored after permission was obtained from the Railway Board by the authorities concerned.

Train no.08531/32 Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Palasa was run as a special express with effect from November 16, 2020, after the first wave. When there was a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, it was cancelled again with effect from April 30, 2021, from Visakhapatnam and from Palasa with effect from May 1.

“Since this is being run as a special train, permission of the Railway Board is required for its restoration, each time after its cancellation. A proposal has been submitted by the railway authorities seeking its restoration and the approval is expected soon,” say railway sources.