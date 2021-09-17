Cabinet nod for Ekalavya Model Residential School

It will come up in 15 acres at Ajjivalasa in Araku Valley mandal

The Cabinet has decided to transfer 15 acres of government land at Ajjivalasa village of Araku Valley mandal in Visakhapatnam district in favour of the Tribal Welfare Department for construction of Ekalavya Model Residential School, according to I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah.

Informing this to the media after the Cabinet meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the Cabinet also decided to allot 53.45 acres of land at Masapeta village of Rayachoti mandal to Yogi Vemana University for its Post-Graduate Centre.

The Cabinet also approved allocation of 4.59 acres of land at Putlampalli village of Kadapa mandal to the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, two acres of land at Adavitakkellapadu of Guntur West mandal to a renowned badminton player for setting up a badminton academy.

He said the Cabinet also approved allotment of 223 acres at Edavalli village of Chilakaluripeta mandal to the AP Mineral Development Corporation Limited and 0.31 acres in Rajamahendravam Urban limits to the Minority Welfare Department for construction of a community hall and educational institution. The Cabinet also put its stamp of approval to the A.P. Forster Care Guidelines-2021.

The Minister further said that the Cabinet gave its nod to the widening of the Punganuru Branch Canal from 79.600 km to 220.350 km as a part of the Rayalseema Drought Mitigation Project at a cost of ₹1,929 crore in relaxation of the FRBM norms.

He said the Cabinet approved the setting up of a new Law and Order Police Station in Kasinayana mandal of Kadapa district and an agriculture polytechnic college at Thogaram village of Amadalavalasa mandal in Srikakulam district.

It also decided to set up an AP State Organic Certification Authority. The other decisions included creation of a new revenue division for Badvel.