Buzz around shifting of Capital to Vizag growing

Officials reportedly told to approach schools for wards’ admissions

Ever since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in January last his proposal of three capitals — Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, Kurnool as Judicial capital and Amaravati as Legislative capital — the proposal had gone into a state of limbo. It was followed by agitations by the farmers in Amaravati region and multiple court cases.

But again the capital buzz in Visakhapatnam appears to be picking up in recent times.

It is learnt that the employees of various government offices and the secretariat in Amaravati have been told to prepare for a shift to Visakhapatnam and have been advised to approach schools and colleges for admission of their children.

This was substantiated by a couple of principals from reputed schools, who said that enquiries for admission into various classes have increased of late.

A few resident welfare associations of gated communities said that people were approaching for rental purpose. This appears to substantiate the rumour that the Executive capital may start functioning from mid of April this year.

Officials’ visits

Other indications that affirm it is that a number of teams comprising government officials have increased their frequency of visits to the IT Hills in Rushikonda, where the proposed government offices are likely to be located.

It is learnt that an engineering college in Gambheeram area has been told to shut down and talks are in the air that it would be converted into a makeshift secretariat.

Officials have confirmed that the bookings for the APTDC resort at Rushikonda will be stopped from February, as the rooms may be turned into immediate guesthouses for officials and lawmakers.

The road network connecting the Beach Road from the city or National Highway side has already been strengthened.

The Visakha Valley double road is ready and operational, and roads connecting the IT SEZ at Rushikonda from the NH side have been repaired and extended.

Governor’s residence

Though there is no official confirmation, speculations are strong that the premises of club located in the heart of the city might become the Governor’s residence.

The management of the club has already entered into a legal imbroglio with the State government over the land ownership issue.