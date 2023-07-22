HamberMenu
Buggana discusses scope of collaborations with Vietnamese trade body in Hanoi

July 22, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy with Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice-president Nguyen Quang Vinh, in Hanoi on Friday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy with Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice-president Nguyen Quang Vinh, in Hanoi on Friday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice-president Nguyen Quang Vinh in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on the first day of his five-day tour of the southeast Asian country on Friday.

The duo discussed the scope for collaborations in the areas of skill development and training, and opportunities for the Vietnamese entrepreneurs to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy sought the cooperation of Vietnam for the development of Andhra Pradesh, saying that it needed all possible support to its efforts to become a progressive State.

Government Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training) S. Suresh Kumar and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar were present.

