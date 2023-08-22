HamberMenu
BSNL offers free digitalisation, 4G SIM upgradation services in A.P.

Public sector telecom giant to introduce 4G technology across the country soon

August 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BSNL is offering free digitalisation and 4G SIM upgradation services to its customers across Andhra Pradesh.

In a release on Tuesday, BSNL, AP Circle, Chief General Manager Telecom, Ravi Kumar Bunga said that the Union government has introduced new norms on digitalisation but some customers were activated with paper applications at BSNL. Such customers can digitalise their paper application through KYC by approaching the nearest BSNL customer service centre or agents and retailers along with a copy of their Aadhaar before September 9, 2023.

He said BSNL is introducing 4G technology across the country soon. However, about nine lakh customers in Andhra Pradesh are still using 3G SIM services. “After the introduction of 4G technology, the 3G services will be interrupted. To enjoy seamless services, the existing 3G SIM users need to upgrade their 3G SIM to 4G. The 2G and 3G Services will continue even after the upgradation to 4G SIM and after the rollout of 4G technology they will be smoothly migrated to 4G Services,” he said.

BSNL has introduced an offer of free SIM upgradation up to September 30, 2023. The SIMs are available at the BSNL customer service centres and at BSNL franchise, retail and agent stores. Customers can know the type of their SIM by sending “SIM” to 944129999.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / telecommunication service

