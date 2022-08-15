‘Brackishwater aquaculture will drive West Godavari’s economy’

The district is India’s leading producer of shrimp, says Minister

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja on Monday stated that aquaculture, which spread over 44,000 hectares, would continue to be the prime source of economic activity in the newly formed West Godavari district headquartered at Bhimavaram.

Mr. Raja hoisted the national flag during the 76 th Independence Day celebrations at the Collectorate campus. “The West Godavari district carved out from erstwhile West Godavari now has a 19-km stretch of coastline and supports brackish water aquaculture,” he said.

“In the present fiscal, the total production of fish (cultured) is more than 1.64 lakh tonnes in the district. In brackishwater aquaculture (shrimp), the production is 1.46 lakh tonnes,” he said, adding the district was India’s leading producer of shrimp.

Mr. Raja said that a Detailed Project Report had been prepared to develop Perupalem beach in the district.

The Minister claimed that ₹10 crore aid was given to the spinning mills in the district as part of the industrial policy.

Students performed various cultural shows with patriotic fervour during the celebrations. Various feats by SCHDRM school students and dance performances by Tanuku Roots Convent enthralled the audience.