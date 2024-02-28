GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurates School of Smart Agriculture in Vizianagaram

The development of smart agricultural colleges is crucial to Vizianagaram since over 70% of the people in the district were living in villages, says the Minister

February 28, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana observing the exhibition put up by students of the School of Smart Agriculture in Centurion University at Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, on Wednesday, asked students pursuing agricultural courses to focus on advanced technology and new techniques in agriculture to improve yield and reduce expenditure.

Mr. Satyanarayana formally inaugurated the School of Smart Agriculture in Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. He also inaugurated the farmers’ conclave ‘Rythu Sammelanam’ at the premises. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the development of smart agricultural colleges is crucial to Vizianagaram since over 70% of the people in the district were living in villages.

CUTM Vice-President D.N. Rao and Chancellor G.S.N. Raju said that the University established the smart agriculture school to ensure professional training for students to aid the adoption of new technologies and cultivation of different crops simultaneously so as to turn agricultural activity into a viable profession.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Nellimarla MLA Badukonda Appala Naidu, CUTM Vice-Chancellor Prasanth Kumar Mohanty and others were present.

