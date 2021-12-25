Book hailed for promoting social awareness

Speakers at the release of the book ‘Dussaluva Kappanga’ authored by noted story writer R.C.K. Raju hailed the work for promoting social awareness.

M. Ravi Kumar, head of the department of Telugu at Sri Venkateswara University, who formally released the book at a function organised by Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) on Saturday, opined that the book, like many of his previous ones, aimed at promoting change in the behaviour, attitude and perspective of the readers towards social issues.

He appreciated the ease with which the author had penned the stories, which predominantly had a higher dose of fun element.

Telugu Bhashodyama Samithi president G. Sridevi reviewed the book and highlighted the incidents of human touch, as narrated by the author.