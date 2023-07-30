HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of missing advocate found buried in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh

Victim’s distant relative with whom he had a property dispute arrested in connection with the case

July 30, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Rayasam Adiseshu Vithal Babu (65), an advocate hailing from Konidena village in Ballikuruva mandal of Bapatla district, who had been missing for the last four days was found dead on July 30 (Sunday). He was a member of the Bezawada Bar Association.

The Addanki police said the body of Adiseshu Vithal Babu was buried near the Addanki bus station. The police exhumed the body and arrested one T. Kamal Babu in connection with the case.

Adiseshu had a property dispute with his distant relative T. Kamal Babu. Both approached the court in Addanki a few years ago and the case is under trial.

On July 26, Adiseshu left home for court hearing. Later, he called up his family members over phone and said that he was trying to settle the matter with Kamal Babu as the latter came for a compromise. With Adiseshu not returning home till the evening, his son Manikanta tried to contact him over phone, but in vain.

Acting on a complaint, the Addanki police registered a missing case and took up the investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kamal Babu allegedly took Adiseshu to an isolated place on the pretext of attending the nature’s call and attacked him from behind and then strangled him to death. Later, he allegedly buried the body.

The police reportedly recovered the mobile phone of the Adiseshu from the spot. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the Bezawada Bar Association gave a call to the advocates to abstain from court duties on July 31 (Monday), protesting against the murder of Adiseshu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.