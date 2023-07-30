Body of missing advocate found buried in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh

July 30, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rayasam Adiseshu Vithal Babu (65), an advocate hailing from Konidena village in Ballikuruva mandal of Bapatla district, who had been missing for the last four days was found dead on July 30 (Sunday). He was a member of the Bezawada Bar Association.

The Addanki police said the body of Adiseshu Vithal Babu was buried near the Addanki bus station. The police exhumed the body and arrested one T. Kamal Babu in connection with the case.

Adiseshu had a property dispute with his distant relative T. Kamal Babu. Both approached the court in Addanki a few years ago and the case is under trial.

On July 26, Adiseshu left home for court hearing. Later, he called up his family members over phone and said that he was trying to settle the matter with Kamal Babu as the latter came for a compromise. With Adiseshu not returning home till the evening, his son Manikanta tried to contact him over phone, but in vain.

Acting on a complaint, the Addanki police registered a missing case and took up the investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kamal Babu allegedly took Adiseshu to an isolated place on the pretext of attending the nature’s call and attacked him from behind and then strangled him to death. Later, he allegedly buried the body.

The police reportedly recovered the mobile phone of the Adiseshu from the spot. Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the Bezawada Bar Association gave a call to the advocates to abstain from court duties on July 31 (Monday), protesting against the murder of Adiseshu.