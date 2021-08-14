Blast in Bhimavaram ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit triggers panic

Security has been stepped for the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to the town on Saturday.

An explosion which occurred in an open area in the town created panic, even as police sounded alert and stepped up security as Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the town on Saturday, April 14, 2021.

A cow which was grazing in the vicinity suffered critical injuries in the blast. The impact of the blast was felt on the ground.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma, Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Veeranjaneya Reddy and other officials rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K. V. Mohan Rao said the explosion occurred on Friday evening. An expert police team and FSL visited the spot and collected samples.

Police registered a case and are trying to find out the reasons for the blast, Mr.. Mohan Rao said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to attend MLA P. Vasu Babu daughter‘s marriage function and bless the new couple in the town today.

The Chief Minister will arrive at Bhimavaram at 11.20 a.m and leave to Tadepalli by 11.40 a.m. A slew of Ministers, Parliament Members, MLAs and other VIPs are likely to attend the marriage function along with Mr. Reddy, the police said.

“The blast occurred around 2 km from the place, where the Chief Minister is attending the marriage function. Additional forces have been deployed in the town as a precautionary measure,Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, top police officials enquired about the blast as the incident occurred just a few hours before the Chief Minister’s programme in the town.