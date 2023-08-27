HamberMenu
BJP to launch signature campaign over TTD board nominations

August 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a State-wide signature campaign against the appointment of the non-believers of Hindu religion and those facing criminal prosecution as members of trust boards of temples, from August 28 to 30.

It was mentioned in a message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the BJP cadres would gather signatures at all temples with the slogan Mana Devalayam - Mana Hakku to save them from the ‘onslaught of other religions’.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has already faulted the appointment of P. Sarat Chandra Reddy, who is allegedly involved in the Delhi liquor scam, and Ketan Desai, former president of the Medical Council of India, who is facing corruption charges, as members of the TTD Trust Board, saying that by doing so, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had proved that he was treating the TTD Trust Board as a ‘political rehabilitation centre’.

